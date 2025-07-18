Left Menu

Court Imposes Life Sentence for Heinous Crime

A Delhi court sentenced a man to life imprisonment without parole for raping and impregnating his 14-year-old stepdaughter. The court described him as a societal threat, necessitating prolonged incarceration. Additionally, a compensation of Rs 16.5 lakh was awarded to the victim for the traumatic ordeal she endured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has handed down a life sentence to a man convicted of raping and impregnating his 14-year-old stepdaughter, deeming him a 'threat to other girls' and emphasizing the need for him to be removed from society indefinitely.

In a scathing rebuke, Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat called for an 'iron hand' approach toward the convict's 'monstrous act.' The court was deliberating the arguments on sentencing after the man was found guilty of rape and aggravated penetrative sexual assault under the POCSO Act.

Although the court deliberated the death penalty, it ruled it out, noting that the offence, while grave, wasn't against society at large. Instead, the convict was sentenced to spend the remainder of his life in prison, and the victim was awarded Rs 16.5 lakh in compensation for her suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

