Maharashtra Legislature Concludes with Key Bills Passed

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan brought the monsoon session of the state legislature to a close, marking the end of three weeks of legislative activity. During this period, key bills aimed at combating Left-wing extremism and amending the MCOCA to prosecute drug peddlers were successfully passed.

The official prorogation order was delivered by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Council Chairperson Ram Shinde. With the monsoon session concluding, attention now turns to the upcoming winter session, which is set to commence on December 8 in Nagpur.

Among the noteworthy legislations passed, the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill stands out, targeting Left-wing extremist groups, while the amendment to the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) aims to strengthen actions against drug-peddling activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)