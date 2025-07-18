Left Menu

Maharashtra Legislature Concludes with Key Bills Passed

The Maharashtra Governor concluded the monsoon session of the state legislature, where significant bills, including measures against Left-wing extremism and an amendment to the MCOCA to tackle drug peddling, were passed. The session, spanning three weeks, will resume with its winter edition on December 8 in Nagpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:55 IST
Maharashtra Legislature Concludes with Key Bills Passed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan brought the monsoon session of the state legislature to a close, marking the end of three weeks of legislative activity. During this period, key bills aimed at combating Left-wing extremism and amending the MCOCA to prosecute drug peddlers were successfully passed.

The official prorogation order was delivered by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Council Chairperson Ram Shinde. With the monsoon session concluding, attention now turns to the upcoming winter session, which is set to commence on December 8 in Nagpur.

Among the noteworthy legislations passed, the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill stands out, targeting Left-wing extremist groups, while the amendment to the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) aims to strengthen actions against drug-peddling activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025