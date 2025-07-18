Left Menu

Sheep Slaughter Sparks Outrage Amid West Bank Tensions

Palestinian Bedouins in the West Bank accuse Israeli settlers of killing and stealing sheep, leading to increased displacement fears. The UN reports unprecedented mass displacements due to escalating attacks. The incident underscores ongoing tensions as Israel cites security and historical claims, while Palestinians seek independence.

Updated: 18-07-2025 19:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Palestinian Bedouins in the West Bank have accused Israeli settlers of a chilling overnight attack, resulting in the slaughter of over a hundred sheep and the theft of hundreds more. This incident highlights the escalating aggression aimed at displacing Palestinian communities.

Veterinarians struggled to aid the surviving sheep, many of which were left in shock from the brutal attack. Salem Salman Mujahed, a resident of the Arab al-Kaabaneh community, criticized the Israeli army for allegedly ignoring the coordinated assault by settlers.

Palestinian Minister Moayad Shaaban condemned the violence as part of a strategy to uproot Palestinians from their land. The UN has reported alarming levels of mass displacement, urging global attention as the situation intensifies.

