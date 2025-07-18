Left Menu

Delivery Dispute: Controversy Over Defamatory Comments Against Karnataka

A man named Mithun Sarkar, living in Bengaluru, was arrested for making abusive remarks against Karnataka and its people while allegedly intoxicated. The altercation occurred during a delivery call, sparking legal action for promoting enmity and intentional insult under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A controversial incident unfolded as a man was apprehended following allegations of making derogatory remarks against Karnataka and Kannada-speaking people, according to police reports on Friday.

The episode took place on July 17, when Ranjith Mathew, a delivery partner, contacted Mithun Sarkar for an address confirmation related to a T-shirt delivery. Sarkar, originally from Tripura, has resided in Bengaluru for the past nine years.

As per the police, Sarkar, allegedly intoxicated at the time, began responding abusively in Hindi, denigrating Kannada, Karnataka, and its citizens. His remarks included a provocative claim about the predominance of Hindi speakers. Consequently, a case was filed at Bommanahalli police station under sections related to promoting enmity and provoking peace disturbances. Authorities are currently investigating the incident's circumstances and Sarkar's claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

