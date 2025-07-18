Left Menu

United Stand in Parliament: The Judgement Day for Justice Varma

The Indian Parliament is united in its efforts to impeach Justice Yashwant Varma following the discovery of burnt currency at his residence. The case has sparked widespread political support, with the Congress and other opposing parties backing the motion for his removal, emphasizing concerns over corruption in the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:47 IST
United Stand in Parliament: The Judgement Day for Justice Varma
Justice Yashwant Varma
  • Country:
  • India

In a rare show of political unity, all parties in the Indian Parliament are rallying to impeach Justice Yashwant Varma after allegations of misconduct arose with the discovery of burned currency at his home. This motion, expected to be discussed in the upcoming Monsoon session, highlights the serious concerns over corruption within the judiciary.

Justice Varma, formerly with the Delhi High Court, was repatriated to the Allahabad High Court after sacks of half-burnt cash were found at his residence. An in-house probe indicted the judge, leading lawmakers from across the political spectrum, including the Congress, to support his removal.

The motion, coordinated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, has seen backing from multiple parties, emphasizing the importance of addressing corruption in judicial ranks. Former Law Minister Kapil Sibal's support for Justice Varma faced criticism, with Rijiju asserting that Parliament would act in the nation's best interest, transcending individual agendas.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025