United Stand in Parliament: The Judgement Day for Justice Varma

In a rare show of political unity, all parties in the Indian Parliament are rallying to impeach Justice Yashwant Varma after allegations of misconduct arose with the discovery of burned currency at his home. This motion, expected to be discussed in the upcoming Monsoon session, highlights the serious concerns over corruption within the judiciary.

Justice Varma, formerly with the Delhi High Court, was repatriated to the Allahabad High Court after sacks of half-burnt cash were found at his residence. An in-house probe indicted the judge, leading lawmakers from across the political spectrum, including the Congress, to support his removal.

The motion, coordinated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, has seen backing from multiple parties, emphasizing the importance of addressing corruption in judicial ranks. Former Law Minister Kapil Sibal's support for Justice Varma faced criticism, with Rijiju asserting that Parliament would act in the nation's best interest, transcending individual agendas.