School Principal Accused of Shooting Dog Sparks Controversy
A school principal in Baghpat district is accused of shooting a pet dog that barked at his car. The complaint was filed by a lady alleging that Amit Chauhan, of Gateway International School, was responsible. The local police have confirmed receiving the complaint and are investigating.
A school principal in Baghpat district is under scrutiny after being accused of fatally shooting a pet dog using his licensed firearm. The principal, identified as Amit Chauhan of Gateway International School, allegedly targeted the dog due to its frequent barking at his car.
A lady complainant brought the allegations to light, filing a formal complaint at the Baghpat Kotwali police station. The complaint states that the carcass of the canine was subsequently removed by the accused's aides.
Station House Officer Dixit Kumar Tyagi confirmed the police's receipt of the complaint and noted that an investigation into the incident is currently underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
