Crackdown in Delhi: Banned Chinese Manjha Seized

Delhi Police have seized 325 reels of banned Chinese 'manjha' and arrested two brothers in Sunder Nagri. This glass-coated kite string is hazardous, prompting a crackdown on its sale and storage. The duo planned to sell it in local markets during festivals. Investigations continue into its source.

Updated: 18-07-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:58 IST
Delhi Police, in a significant crackdown, has seized 325 reels of banned Chinese 'manjha' from the Sunder Nagri area of Northeast Delhi. This operation led to the arrest of two brothers involved in the illicit trade of the dangerous glass-coated kite string, known for causing injuries and fatalities.

An official from the Nand Nagri police station stated that a special drive was launched to curb the sale and storage of this hazardous material due to its imminent threat to life. Acting on precise intelligence, police conducted a raid and seized the banned string from a local house.

The arrested duo, identified as Samir and Shakir, confessed their plans to sell the Chinese manjha during the upcoming festive season. The authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover the supply chain of this banned material, which poses risks to birds and pedestrians alike.

