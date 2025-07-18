South Africa, Algeria Sign Science Pact to Drive Africa’s Innovation Agenda

In a decisive move to strengthen continental scientific collaboration, the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation (DSTI) has entered into a landmark partnership with the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, marking another strategic step in South Africa’s growing international science diplomacy. The newly signed Plan of Action for 2026–2028 will see both countries jointly advancing research, technology, and innovation (STI) with a focus on future-facing sectors vital to sustainable development and continental integration.

Strategic Areas of Collaboration

The multi-year Plan of Action outlines a roadmap for collaboration in a range of high-impact scientific fields. Notably, it includes:

Nuclear science and technology ,

Space propulsion and telecommunications ,

Nanosciences , with specific initiatives like the establishment of the Nanosciences African Network ,

Laser science , particularly through the joint implementation and co-funding of the African Laser Centre (ALC) ,

Transfer of technical knowledge and equipment to bolster scientific capabilities.

These fields have been carefully selected to drive forward both nations’ ambitions to become scientific leaders on the continent and globally.

Exploring New Frontiers: AI, Nanomedicine, and Renewable Energy

Beyond these core sectors, the plan also expands into emerging scientific domains, including:

Nanotechnology and nanomedicine ,

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies ,

Renewable energy innovation ,

Food and energy security ,

Health innovation and vaccine development.

These areas represent a recognition of the rapidly evolving global technological landscape, where African countries are striving to take a more proactive, self-sufficient role in shaping their futures.

National Research Foundation to Lead Implementation

South Africa’s National Research Foundation (NRF) will take the lead in implementing the Plan of Action. As a state-mandated science agency, the NRF plays a central role in supporting research funding, building human capital in science and technology, and fostering the development of critical infrastructure needed for scientific excellence.

The NRF will coordinate efforts with its Algerian counterparts, ensuring that the program’s objectives are not only met but also align with continental development frameworks.

Ministerial Leadership and the Spirit of Pan-Africanism

The agreement was formalised during an official visit led by Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Blade Nzimande, who was accompanied by a high-level South African delegation visiting both Tunisia and Algeria for strategic STI engagements.

Speaking at the signing ceremony alongside Algeria’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Kamel Bidar, Nzimande highlighted the historic and ideological ties between the two nations. He praised Algeria’s investments in its public science system and reaffirmed the importance of science and innovation in overcoming Africa’s structural developmental challenges.

“Both Algeria and South Africa recognise that, to address our urgent national development goals and achieve higher levels of development, we must consistently enhance our national scientific capabilities,” said Nzimande.

He noted that this cooperation is a natural extension of both countries’ liberation struggles, now repurposed for a modern fight against underdevelopment and inequality.

A Commitment to African-Led Development Agendas

The DSTI has positioned the Plan of Action as a key pillar in advancing several critical African Union (AU) strategies and frameworks, including:

Agenda 2063 : Africa’s long-term strategic framework for inclusive growth and sustainable development,

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) : A trade integration framework that depends heavily on technological capabilities and innovation to function effectively,

The Science, Technology, and Innovation Strategy for Africa (STISA-2034): The AU’s blueprint for achieving continental scientific advancement.

By working together, South Africa and Algeria aim to enhance the continent’s scientific sovereignty and ensure African solutions to African challenges.

Parallel Agreement with Tunisia

As part of the broader Scaling Up Tunisia–South Africa Strategy, Minister Nzimande also signed a science and technology cooperation agreement with Tunisia. This agreement includes a detailed plan of action and joint research call outcomes — further solidifying South Africa’s intent to foster bilateral science-based partnerships across North Africa.

The South Africa-Algeria science cooperation agreement represents a major step forward in building a more interconnected and technologically empowered Africa. With strategic sectors like artificial intelligence, health innovation, and renewable energy at the core of the partnership, the Plan of Action aims not only to bolster bilateral ties but also to transform the continent’s capacity for self-sustained innovation.

As the NRF prepares to drive implementation and engage research institutions across both nations, this partnership could serve as a template for other African countries looking to combine resources, talent, and ambition to create a future defined by innovation, resilience, and development.