Wall Street Reacts to Potential Tariff Tensions

Wall Street indexes tumbled on Friday, following a report by the Financial Times that U.S. President Donald Trump aims to implement a minimum 15% to 20% tariff on European Union goods.

As of 12:29 p.m., significant drops were recorded across major indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 242.74 points, or 0.54%, reaching 44,242.58 points.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also faced declines, with the former falling by 7.28 points, or 0.11%, to 6,290.21, and the latter slipping by 15.30 points, or 0.07%, to 20,870.41. The market reacted nervously to the potential escalation in trade tensions.

