Wall Street Reacts to Potential Tariff Tensions

Wall Street indexes dropped on Friday after a report that U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing for a 15% to 20% tariff on all EU goods. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all experienced declines in response to the potential trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:06 IST
Wall Street Reacts to Potential Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street indexes tumbled on Friday, following a report by the Financial Times that U.S. President Donald Trump aims to implement a minimum 15% to 20% tariff on European Union goods.

As of 12:29 p.m., significant drops were recorded across major indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 242.74 points, or 0.54%, reaching 44,242.58 points.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also faced declines, with the former falling by 7.28 points, or 0.11%, to 6,290.21, and the latter slipping by 15.30 points, or 0.07%, to 20,870.41. The market reacted nervously to the potential escalation in trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

