Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Tensions rise in Patna as Chandan Mishra, a convicted gangster on parole, was brutally gunned down inside a renowned private hospital. The significant breach of security has prompted an intensive investigation into the potential complicity that enabled this shocking crime.

On Friday, Patna's Superintendent of Police, Diksha, addressed the media, emphasizing the grave concern surrounding the hospital's security measures. Mishra was killed on the second floor by five armed assailants who easily bypassed security, leaving many questions about safety protocols.

The police have identified the assailants and detained numerous suspects. Authorities are meticulously examining all technical evidence, including CCTV footage, to ensure such a security lapse is never repeated.

(With inputs from agencies.)