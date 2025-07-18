Left Menu

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Chandan Mishra, a convicted gangster on parole for medical treatment, was shot dead by five gunmen in a private hospital in Patna. The incident has raised significant concerns regarding hospital security. Police are investigating potential complicity that may have facilitated the attackers' entrance and examining all security protocols and evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:27 IST
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions rise in Patna as Chandan Mishra, a convicted gangster on parole, was brutally gunned down inside a renowned private hospital. The significant breach of security has prompted an intensive investigation into the potential complicity that enabled this shocking crime.

On Friday, Patna's Superintendent of Police, Diksha, addressed the media, emphasizing the grave concern surrounding the hospital's security measures. Mishra was killed on the second floor by five armed assailants who easily bypassed security, leaving many questions about safety protocols.

The police have identified the assailants and detained numerous suspects. Authorities are meticulously examining all technical evidence, including CCTV footage, to ensure such a security lapse is never repeated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025