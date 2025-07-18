Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Productive Trade Talks Between Pakistan and U.S.

Pakistan and the U.S. held successful trade discussions in Washington, featuring Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and U.S. officials. Both countries expressed satisfaction with the progress in their economic and trade relations, underscoring the importance of these ties in their bilateral relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 23:28 IST
Strengthening Ties: Productive Trade Talks Between Pakistan and U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations, Pakistan and the United States conducted productive trade talks in Washington. Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer.

During the meeting, both nations expressed their satisfaction with the ongoing progress in enhancing trade and economic ties. This development is regarded as a cornerstone for Pakistan-U.S. bilateral relations, indicating a mutual commitment to fostering closer ties.

The talks highlighted the importance of collaboration between the two countries, aiming to build a robust economic partnership that benefits both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

 Global
2
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025