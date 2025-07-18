Strengthening Ties: Productive Trade Talks Between Pakistan and U.S.

In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations, Pakistan and the United States conducted productive trade talks in Washington. Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer.

During the meeting, both nations expressed their satisfaction with the ongoing progress in enhancing trade and economic ties. This development is regarded as a cornerstone for Pakistan-U.S. bilateral relations, indicating a mutual commitment to fostering closer ties.

The talks highlighted the importance of collaboration between the two countries, aiming to build a robust economic partnership that benefits both nations.

