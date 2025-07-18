Family Ties and Fatal Lies: The Shocking Murder of Karan Dev
Karan Dev, a 36-year-old man from Delhi, was allegedly murdered by electrocution, orchestrated by his wife and cousin. Initial reports hinted at an accident, but an investigation revealed it as a planned murder after suspicious chats were discovered. The duo has been apprehended by the police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 23:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Karan Dev's mysterious death by electrocution in Delhi has turned into a major criminal case as police apprehended his wife and cousin for alleged murder.
The incident initially seemed accidental until Dev's brother, Kunal, discovered incriminating evidence between the accused, prompting a formal investigation.
Law enforcement officials are now delving deeper, with charges filed under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as shocking revelations unfold surrounding the premeditated plot.
