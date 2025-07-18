Family Ties and Fatal Lies: The Shocking Murder of Karan Dev

Karan Dev's mysterious death by electrocution in Delhi has turned into a major criminal case as police apprehended his wife and cousin for alleged murder.

The incident initially seemed accidental until Dev's brother, Kunal, discovered incriminating evidence between the accused, prompting a formal investigation.

Law enforcement officials are now delving deeper, with charges filed under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as shocking revelations unfold surrounding the premeditated plot.

(With inputs from agencies.)