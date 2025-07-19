Left Menu

States Rally Against Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order in Federal Court

A coalition of Democratic-led states urged a federal judge to uphold an injunction against former President Trump's order limiting birthright citizenship. Despite a Supreme Court decision complicating such nationwide blocks, the states argue it is vital to prevent administrative chaos and uphold constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 00:26 IST
A coalition of Democratic-led states is seeking to uphold an injunction that blocks former President Donald Trump's executive order to limit birthright citizenship. The states appeared before a federal judge in Boston, urging him to maintain the nationwide block despite a recent Supreme Court ruling that complicates such judicial actions.

Lawsuits led by New Jersey, and representing 18 states and the District of Columbia, argue a national injunction is necessary to prevent chaos in administering federal benefits programs. They claim that Trump's directive violates the 14th Amendment's citizenship clause and would lead to administrative upheaval and confusion among immigrants.

Justice Department lawyer Eric Hamilton countered, arguing that the states have not proposed narrow relief as suggested by the Supreme Court. However, U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin appeared unconvinced by the government's argument, with a decision expected in the coming weeks.

