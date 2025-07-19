Crackdown on Religious Conversion Racket in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has apprehended Abdul Rehman for alleged ties with the Chhangur Baba gang, a group under scrutiny for orchestrating mass religious conversions and utilizing the hawala system to acquire foreign funds, officials announced Friday.

Rehman, who converted from Hinduism to Islam in 2014-15, was captured in the Sahaspur area on Thursday and later officially detained in Agra following an exhaustive investigation process, according to Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh.

Authorities have also identified a woman from Ranipokhari, linked to Rehman, whose father claims she faced pressure to convert. A case has been filed against five individuals under the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act. Investigative teams are pursuing suspects across multiple states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa.