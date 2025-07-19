Left Menu

Trump Battles the Press

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has initiated a lawsuit against media giants Dow Jones, News Corp, and Rupert Murdoch, along with two Wall Street Journal reporters. The legal action, based on federal libel law claims, has been filed in Miami's federal court. Details of the complaint remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 02:19 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 02:19 IST
Trump Battles the Press
Donald Trump

In a new legal development, former U.S. President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit targeting major media players and individuals. The case names Dow Jones, News Corp, Rupert Murdoch, as well as two reporters from The Wall Street Journal.

Filed in Miami federal court, Trump's lawsuit hinges on allegations of federal libel, although the specifics of these claims have not yet been made public. This marks another chapter in the ongoing tensions between Trump and the media.

The lack of access to the detailed complaint leaves many questions about the nature of the allegations and potential implications for media law in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025