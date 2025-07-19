Trump Battles the Press

In a new legal development, former U.S. President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit targeting major media players and individuals. The case names Dow Jones, News Corp, Rupert Murdoch, as well as two reporters from The Wall Street Journal.

Filed in Miami federal court, Trump's lawsuit hinges on allegations of federal libel, although the specifics of these claims have not yet been made public. This marks another chapter in the ongoing tensions between Trump and the media.

The lack of access to the detailed complaint leaves many questions about the nature of the allegations and potential implications for media law in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)