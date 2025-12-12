Controversy Surrounds IAS Officer Santosh Verma's Remarks
IAS officer Santosh Verma faces backlash for controversial remarks, leading to his removal from the Agriculture Department and attachment to the General Administration Department. His comments have sparked outrage, particularly among Brahmin organizations, which plan protests demanding action. A proposal for his dismissal has been sent to the central government.
- Country:
- India
The Madhya Pradesh government has taken a firm stance against IAS officer Santosh Verma after his inflammatory remarks incited widespread outrage. Verma, previously serving as deputy secretary of the Agriculture Department, has been removed from his position and reassigned without a specific role.
His statements at a state convention triggered a national outcry, particularly among Brahmin groups, leading to demands for decisive action. The controversy has intensified with allegations of Verma fabricating official documents and indecent behavior prompting the government to recommend his dismissal.
Brahmin organizations have announced protests, with plans to escalate if no action is taken. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has urged strict measures, with a proposal for Verma's dismissal sent to the central government, highlighting the tension between community sentiments and governance.
