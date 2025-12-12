Tragic Stabbing Incident Shocks Alappuzha: Friend Turns Accused

A shocking incident unfolded in the Alappuzha district as a man was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend on Thursday night, police reported on Friday. The victim, identified as Bibin from Kallarkode, Alappuzha, was attacked by Vineesh, also a resident of Alappuzha.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm at Murikkumpuzha near Pala, where the two were staying for house construction work. A housewarming party was underway, with the owner having organized a gathering for workers and relatives. After drinking, Bibin and Vineesh left around 9 pm, during which a heated altercation led to the stabbing.

Vineesh himself transported Bibin to a hospital, but unfortunately, Bibin succumbed to his injuries. Police were alerted by hospital authorities and swiftly apprehended Vineesh. The Pala police have filed a murder case and initiated an investigation. The deceased's body will be released to relatives post-autopsy.