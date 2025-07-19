Transgender Athlete Challenges Princeton University's Decision in Groundbreaking Lawsuit

Sadie Schreiner, a transgender athlete, has initiated legal proceedings against Princeton University, alleging unlawful removal from a track meet race in May over her gender identity.

The lawsuit, filed in New Jersey Superior Court, names Princeton, its athletic director John Mack, and track operations director Kimberly Keenan-Kirkpatrick, among others, as defendants. Schreiner seeks damages for what she describes as a degrading and publicly humiliating experience.

This legal action occurs amidst controversial policy changes and legislative battles regarding transgender athletes' participation in sports, spotlighting the ongoing national dialogue on gender identity and athletic fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)