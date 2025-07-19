Crackdown in Kashmir: CIK Targets Terror Networks
Jammu and Kashmir Police's counter-intelligence wing is conducting searches at multiple locations across the Valley. The operations target terrorist sleeper cells and recruitment modules, and occur in Ganderbal, Budgam, Pulwama, and Srinagar districts, as part of ongoing efforts to curb terrorism activities in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-07-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 08:01 IST
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Police's counter-intelligence wing has initiated comprehensive searches across the Valley, targeting alleged terror networks, according to officials.
Operations by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) are being conducted at 10 different sites within the Ganderbal, Budgam, Pulwama, and Srinagar districts.
The aim is to dismantle terrorist sleeper cells and recruitment modules, marking a decisive step in the region's anti-terrorism strategy.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Srinagar: People gather in big numbers to participate in Muharram procession
Thousands take part in Muharram procession in Srinagar
Srinagar: Senior police officials distribute water among Shia mourners participating in Muharram procession
Thousands take part in Muharram procession in Srinagar
Mirwaiz warns of protests against move to open liquor shop in Srinagar's Batamaloo area