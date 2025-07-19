Crackdown in Kashmir: CIK Targets Terror Networks

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's counter-intelligence wing has initiated comprehensive searches across the Valley, targeting alleged terror networks, according to officials.

Operations by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) are being conducted at 10 different sites within the Ganderbal, Budgam, Pulwama, and Srinagar districts.

The aim is to dismantle terrorist sleeper cells and recruitment modules, marking a decisive step in the region's anti-terrorism strategy.