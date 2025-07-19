Left Menu

Crackdown in Kashmir: CIK Targets Terror Networks

Jammu and Kashmir Police's counter-intelligence wing is conducting searches at multiple locations across the Valley. The operations target terrorist sleeper cells and recruitment modules, and occur in Ganderbal, Budgam, Pulwama, and Srinagar districts, as part of ongoing efforts to curb terrorism activities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-07-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 08:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's counter-intelligence wing has initiated comprehensive searches across the Valley, targeting alleged terror networks, according to officials.

Operations by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) are being conducted at 10 different sites within the Ganderbal, Budgam, Pulwama, and Srinagar districts.

The aim is to dismantle terrorist sleeper cells and recruitment modules, marking a decisive step in the region's anti-terrorism strategy.

