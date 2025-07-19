Manhunt in Metropolis: Gangland Murder Suspects Nabbed

Five individuals were apprehended near Kolkata for their alleged involvement in the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra in a Patna hospital, according to officials on Saturday.

The arrests occurred within a housing complex in the upscale New Town, following a joint operation by Patna Police and the West Bengal STF during the early hours.

Authorities are scrutinizing the security failings that enabled assailants to bypass checks, reach Mishra's hospital room, execute the attack unimpeded, and subsequently escape.