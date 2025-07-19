Manhunt in Metropolis: Gangland Murder Suspects Nabbed
Five suspects have been arrested in New Town, Kolkata, in connection with gangster Chandan Mishra's murder at a Patna hospital. Mishra, a parolee with a criminal record, was gunned down in the hospital. Authorities are investigating potential security lapses that allowed armed assailants to enter the hospital unchecked.
Five individuals were apprehended near Kolkata for their alleged involvement in the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra in a Patna hospital, according to officials on Saturday.
The arrests occurred within a housing complex in the upscale New Town, following a joint operation by Patna Police and the West Bengal STF during the early hours.
Authorities are scrutinizing the security failings that enabled assailants to bypass checks, reach Mishra's hospital room, execute the attack unimpeded, and subsequently escape.
