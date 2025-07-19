Captured Fugitive: The Brief Ride to Recapture in Maharashtra

A daring escapee, convicted of murder, met his match when law enforcement in Maharashtra's Thane district intercepted a stolen motorcycle to find fugitive Anil Meghdas Patenia behind the handlebars.

Tip-offs led the police to Ulhasnagar town on July 17, where Patenia, who broke free from Yerawada Open Jail in December, was nabbed after a short-lived escape attempt.

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gore revealed Patenia had been serving life for a 2016 murder before his run. Now, facing additional charges, his brief taste of freedom was abruptly curtailed.