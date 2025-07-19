Left Menu

Captured Fugitive: The Brief Ride to Recapture in Maharashtra

Anil Meghdas Patenia, a murder convict, was caught riding a stolen motorcycle in Thane, Maharashtra after he escaped from Yerawada Open Jail. Authorities apprehended him on July 17 after receiving a tip-off. Patenia, serving a life sentence for a 2016 murder case, attempted to flee but was chased down.

A daring escapee, convicted of murder, met his match when law enforcement in Maharashtra's Thane district intercepted a stolen motorcycle to find fugitive Anil Meghdas Patenia behind the handlebars.

Tip-offs led the police to Ulhasnagar town on July 17, where Patenia, who broke free from Yerawada Open Jail in December, was nabbed after a short-lived escape attempt.

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gore revealed Patenia had been serving life for a 2016 murder before his run. Now, facing additional charges, his brief taste of freedom was abruptly curtailed.

