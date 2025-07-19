Left Menu

Strategic Acquisition: Bitra Island's Role in National Defence

The Lakshadweep administration plans to acquire Bitra Island for national defense. A recent government notification detailed the proposal, citing its strategic location for security purposes. The initiative involves consulting stakeholders and conducting a Social Impact Assessment under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-07-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 12:22 IST
Strategic Acquisition: Bitra Island's Role in National Defence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lakshadweep administration is eyeing a strategic opportunity, as it considers acquiring Bitra Island, a member of the archipelago, for defense purposes. The acquisition is driven by the island's potential significance to national security.

A government notification revealed plans for the Department of Revenue to assume control of Bitra Island, noting its strategic location and the challenges posed by current civilian habitation. The notification underscores the intent to hand it over to central defense and strategic agencies.

The acquisition will adhere to the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, necessitating a Social Impact Assessment. District Collector Shivam Chandra emphasized stakeholder consultation, including grama sabhas, with surveys expected to conclude two months post-notification on July 11.

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025