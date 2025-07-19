Strategic Acquisition: Bitra Island's Role in National Defence

The Lakshadweep administration is eyeing a strategic opportunity, as it considers acquiring Bitra Island, a member of the archipelago, for defense purposes. The acquisition is driven by the island's potential significance to national security.

A government notification revealed plans for the Department of Revenue to assume control of Bitra Island, noting its strategic location and the challenges posed by current civilian habitation. The notification underscores the intent to hand it over to central defense and strategic agencies.

The acquisition will adhere to the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, necessitating a Social Impact Assessment. District Collector Shivam Chandra emphasized stakeholder consultation, including grama sabhas, with surveys expected to conclude two months post-notification on July 11.