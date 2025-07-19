UN Expert Applauds Court Ruling Linking Climate Justice to Prisoner Rights

In a groundbreaking development at the intersection of climate justice and human rights, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, Alice Jill Edwards, has welcomed the Inter-American Court of Human Rights’ Advisory Opinion on Climate Emergency and Human Rights for its unprecedented inclusion of prisoners and detainees in climate adaptation and emergency planning.

This landmark opinion marks the first time an international human rights tribunal has formally recognized that persons deprived of liberty—including prisoners and detainees—must be explicitly included in climate emergency responses and national adaptation frameworks. The ruling sets a new global precedent in the effort to uphold the rights of the most marginalized and vulnerable populations amid escalating climate crises.

Court Recognizes Inmate Vulnerability in Disasters

In her statement, Edwards praised the Inter-American Court for its foresight and compassion:

“Global emergencies have shown us time and time again that vulnerable people are often the first to be left behind and excluded from emergency planning and response. The Court has carefully reflected on the rights of prisoners to humane and dignified treatment at all times, including when disasters strike, and in response to changing climatic conditions. I am encouraged by the Court’s opinion for reaffirming this fundamental standard.”

The Advisory Opinion, requested by Colombia and Chile, is a sweeping legal interpretation that defines the obligations of states in protecting human rights under conditions of climate emergency. It incorporates climate adaptation into the broader framework of international human rights law, especially concerning those in state custody.

The Court cited the Special Rapporteur’s recent report on best practices in prison management, emphasizing her analysis on how climate change and natural hazards uniquely endanger people in closed institutions.

Climate Change Threatens Lives Behind Bars

The risks facing incarcerated populations during climate-related disasters are stark. Many detention facilities are located in flood zones, lack adequate ventilation or insulation, and are ill-equipped to handle extreme heat, cold, or storm events. Edwards highlighted these systemic risks:

“There is an urgent need for States to remain attuned to the risks posed by climate change and natural hazards to prison populations, who are entirely dependent on State authorities. Extreme temperatures, poor ventilation, and insulation, are all factors to be taken into account.”

She also cited troubling real-world examples where inmates were abandoned by staff, left without access to food or water, or perished during structural collapses caused by natural disasters like hurricanes or earthquakes.

These incidents underscore the urgency of systemic reforms to safeguard detainees during emergencies—reforms that, until now, have largely been overlooked in national and global policy.

Concrete Recommendations for Climate-Responsive Justice

Building on the Inter-American Court’s guidance, Edwards issued a strong call to action for governments worldwide:

Integrate prisons and detention centers into national disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation strategies.

Identify and map high-risk locations for correctional facilities vulnerable to extreme weather events.

Implement early warning systems and contingency plans that address the food, water, shelter, and evacuation needs of inmates.

Invest in climate-resilient infrastructure when upgrading existing prison facilities or constructing new ones.

Adopt renewable and sustainable energy solutions to improve resilience and reduce environmental impact within correctional institutions.

“Such measures are essential to upholding the dignity and safety of all persons deprived of liberty in the face of escalating climate threats,” Edwards said.

A New Paradigm in Human Rights and Environmental Law

This recognition by the Inter-American Court is likely to influence other regional and global human rights institutions. It reflects a growing consensus among experts and advocates that climate change is not only an environmental issue but also a profound human rights challenge.

By addressing the often-overlooked needs of incarcerated individuals, the ruling affirms the principle that no one is beyond the scope of human dignity, regardless of their status or location.

Moving Forward

The Special Rapporteur's endorsement of the Court's opinion is expected to inspire further advocacy and reform among member states of the Organization of American States (OAS) and beyond. It also reinforces the United Nations’ broader agenda of promoting inclusive climate adaptation and leaving no one behind.

As climate emergencies become more frequent and severe, the need to adapt justice systems to new realities becomes a moral and legal imperative—one that this landmark ruling has now enshrined at the highest level.