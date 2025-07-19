Left Menu

Fake Butter Bust: Crackdown in Thane

The FDA and police seized counterfeit butter and arrested three individuals in Thane district, Maharashtra, after a raid at a godown. The operation, based on a tip-off, uncovered the production and packaging of fake butter labeled as a popular brand. The godown was sealed, and further investigations are underway.

Updated: 19-07-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 12:45 IST
In a significant crackdown, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and local police seized a cache of counterfeit butter and apprehended three suspects in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials disclosed on Saturday.

A joint raid conducted by the FDA and police was launched following a tip-off, targeting a godown in Bhiwandi's Kasimpura area on Friday, confirmed senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad from Shantinagar police station.

The raid revealed that the suspects were involved in producing adulterated butter, packaging it under a renowned brand name, and prepping it for distribution. The operation resulted in the arrest of Jishan Mustaq Ansari, Mohammad Musaddir Mohammad Akram Shaikh, and S. Sanjay. The authorities seized counterfeit goods worth Rs 1.13 lakh and sealed the manufacturing facility. Legal proceedings are initiated, with investigations probing the network's reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

