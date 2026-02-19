Left Menu

Power Clash: ED Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Obstructing Raid

The Enforcement Directorate has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of obstructing their raid at the I-PAC office, alleging abuse of power and interference in their investigation into the coal pilferage scam. Banerjee allegedly entered the site, retrieved documents, and intimidated ED officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has leveled serious allegations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of obstructing a raid at the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) office in connection with a coal pilferage scam. The ED claims that Banerjee's intervention disrupted their investigation, calling it a 'gross abuse of power' and illegal interference.

According to the ED, during the raid on January 8, Banerjee forcibly entered the premises with state police and retrieved incriminating material, including documents and electronic devices. The ED argues that Banerjee's actions intimidated their officials, compromising their ability to carry out their duties effectively.

The Supreme Court has taken note of these developments, describing the alleged obstruction by the Chief Minister as 'very serious'. The court has temporarily stayed FIRs filed against ED officials in West Bengal, while directing the state police to preserve CCTV footage of the incident. The ED has sought a CBI probe into the allegations of obstruction and intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

