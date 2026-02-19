Power Clash: ED Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Obstructing Raid

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has leveled serious allegations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of obstructing a raid at the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) office in connection with a coal pilferage scam. The ED claims that Banerjee's intervention disrupted their investigation, calling it a 'gross abuse of power' and illegal interference.

According to the ED, during the raid on January 8, Banerjee forcibly entered the premises with state police and retrieved incriminating material, including documents and electronic devices. The ED argues that Banerjee's actions intimidated their officials, compromising their ability to carry out their duties effectively.

The Supreme Court has taken note of these developments, describing the alleged obstruction by the Chief Minister as 'very serious'. The court has temporarily stayed FIRs filed against ED officials in West Bengal, while directing the state police to preserve CCTV footage of the incident. The ED has sought a CBI probe into the allegations of obstruction and intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)