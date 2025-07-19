U.S. Aid Cuts Leave Global Water Projects in Disarray
The Trump administration's decision to cut U.S. foreign aid has halted vital water and sanitation projects globally. This move has left many communities exposed to health risks and environmental hazards. Key infrastructure projects in countries like Kenya, Lebanon, and Nepal remain unfinished, affecting millions of people.
The Trump administration's sharp reduction in U.S. foreign aid has disrupted numerous global water and sanitation projects, Reuters reports. This decision has posed new risks for communities that depended on these initiatives, with incomplete projects now endangering millions.
Across 16 countries, Reuters identified 21 projects now left unfinished due to funding cuts amounting to hundreds of millions. Projects in countries such as Mali, Lebanon, and Nepal have stalled, leaving vast amounts of construction materials and infrastructure exposed and creating potential health hazards.
The broader repercussions include increased vulnerability to diseases from unsafe water sources and failed irrigation systems. The U.S. government has not addressed the fallout, despite calls from affected communities and advocates to restore funding and complete these life-saving projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EIB Global and GIZ Partner with Kenyatta Hospital on Solar Energy Initiative
Athletics-Yego battles to keep javelin's future alive in Kenya
35 test positive for new corona variant within seven days in Nepal
Nagarik Unmukti Party's Exit Puts Nepal PM Oli's Majority to the Test
Blazing Trails: Kenya's Chebet and Kipyegon Shatter World Records at Eugene