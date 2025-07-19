U.S. Aid Cuts Leave Global Water Projects in Disarray

The Trump administration's sharp reduction in U.S. foreign aid has disrupted numerous global water and sanitation projects, Reuters reports. This decision has posed new risks for communities that depended on these initiatives, with incomplete projects now endangering millions.

Across 16 countries, Reuters identified 21 projects now left unfinished due to funding cuts amounting to hundreds of millions. Projects in countries such as Mali, Lebanon, and Nepal have stalled, leaving vast amounts of construction materials and infrastructure exposed and creating potential health hazards.

The broader repercussions include increased vulnerability to diseases from unsafe water sources and failed irrigation systems. The U.S. government has not addressed the fallout, despite calls from affected communities and advocates to restore funding and complete these life-saving projects.

