Tragedy Strikes in Nepal: Fatal Jeep Accident Claims Four Lives

A tragic accident in Nepal's Sudurpashchim province claimed the lives of four individuals, including a teenager, when their jeep plunged off a hilly road. Six others sustained injuries. The incident occurred in Baitadi district, with authorities launching an investigation to uncover further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A tragic jeep accident took place on Monday in Nepal's Sudurpashchim province, killing at least four people, including a teenager, according to local police reports.

The incident transpired in Baitadi district's Patan Municipality at around 11 am, when the vehicle lost control and fell 300 feet from the road.

While the number of passengers remains unconfirmed, six survivors were rushed to Dadeldhura Hospital. The investigation is ongoing, as authorities seek to determine the accident's cause and identify the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

