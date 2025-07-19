CM Nitish Kumar's Vigilance on Rising Ganges
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspected Patna's river ghats due to rising Ganges water levels, urging officials to stay alert and prepared. With rainfall increasing and rivers swelling, he advised relocating those in low-lying areas. Kumar also reviewed work on Patna's Smart City project park.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-07-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:01 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took charge on Saturday, personally inspecting several ghats in Patna as the Ganga's water level rose, and instructed officials to remain vigilant and ready for action.
The Chief Minister, with senior department officials by his side, visited Kangan Ghat, LCT Ghat, NIT Ghat, and Nasriganj Ghat, stressing the need for preparedness to address potential challenges.
Amid recent rains causing river water levels to surge, Kumar urged the eviction of residents in vulnerable low-lying areas and evaluated ongoing work, including the Patna Smart City project's new park near LCT Ghat.
