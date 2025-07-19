Left Menu

CM Nitish Kumar's Vigilance on Rising Ganges

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspected Patna's river ghats due to rising Ganges water levels, urging officials to stay alert and prepared. With rainfall increasing and rivers swelling, he advised relocating those in low-lying areas. Kumar also reviewed work on Patna's Smart City project park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-07-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:01 IST
CM Nitish Kumar's Vigilance on Rising Ganges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took charge on Saturday, personally inspecting several ghats in Patna as the Ganga's water level rose, and instructed officials to remain vigilant and ready for action.

The Chief Minister, with senior department officials by his side, visited Kangan Ghat, LCT Ghat, NIT Ghat, and Nasriganj Ghat, stressing the need for preparedness to address potential challenges.

Amid recent rains causing river water levels to surge, Kumar urged the eviction of residents in vulnerable low-lying areas and evaluated ongoing work, including the Patna Smart City project's new park near LCT Ghat.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025