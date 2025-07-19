Peace in Progress: Congo and M23 Reach Tentative Agreement

The Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group have moved closer to peace, pledging to sign an agreement by August 18. This development follows months of mediation by Qatar, culminating in a ceremony in Doha where both parties signed a declaration of principles.

The United States has played a significant role, exerting diplomatic pressure to finalize a long-standing peace deal in Congo. President Donald Trump expressed hopes that this agreement would attract Western investment to the country's rich mineral resources, including tantalum, gold, cobalt, and lithium.

Despite progress, challenges remain in resolving key issues, such as the withdrawal of M23 and Rwandan forces from eastern Congo. The declaration commits to restoring state authority across Congo but details are sparse. Talks are scheduled to continue with a deadline for a final agreement set for August 18.

