Protests Erupt Over 'Tiger Road' Construction Amid Tensions in Naga Foothills

A sweeping bandh initiated by the Foothills Naga Coordination Committee has severely affected movement in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts. The protest targets the 'unauthorized construction' of Tiger Road, a venture by Kuki organizations, which allegedly crosses through Naga-inhabited territories, spurring local unrest.

Bandh enforcers set up blockades across several key routes, including Makhan and Tongjei Maril roads. The committee demands the dismantling of Kuki militant camps, who have a ceasefire with the central government, within Naga areas and condemns illegal poppy cultivation.

The Eastern Liangmai Naga Chief Chairman Association supports the bandh, expressing concerns over perceived land encroachment and renaming efforts in Naga ancestral areas. They condemn these efforts as violations of Naga people's rights, urging reversal of such actions to maintain peace and cultural integrity.