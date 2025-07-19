Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over 'Tiger Road' Construction Amid Tensions in Naga Foothills

The Foothills Naga Coordination Committee has instigated an indefinite bandh protesting the construction of 'Tiger Road'. The road, backed by Kuki organizations, reportedly cuts through Naga-inhabited areas. Tensions escalate as demands emerge to dismantle Kuki militant camps and halt illegal poppy cultivation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 19-07-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:57 IST
Protests Erupt Over 'Tiger Road' Construction Amid Tensions in Naga Foothills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sweeping bandh initiated by the Foothills Naga Coordination Committee has severely affected movement in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts. The protest targets the 'unauthorized construction' of Tiger Road, a venture by Kuki organizations, which allegedly crosses through Naga-inhabited territories, spurring local unrest.

Bandh enforcers set up blockades across several key routes, including Makhan and Tongjei Maril roads. The committee demands the dismantling of Kuki militant camps, who have a ceasefire with the central government, within Naga areas and condemns illegal poppy cultivation.

The Eastern Liangmai Naga Chief Chairman Association supports the bandh, expressing concerns over perceived land encroachment and renaming efforts in Naga ancestral areas. They condemn these efforts as violations of Naga people's rights, urging reversal of such actions to maintain peace and cultural integrity.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025