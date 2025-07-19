Manhunt Intensifies After Kolkata Arrests in Gangster Murder Case

In a dramatic turn of events, police apprehended five individuals in New Town near Kolkata, linked to the murder of notorious gangster Chandan Mishra. Their arrests come after joint raids by Bihar Police and West Bengal's Special Task Force, yet the prime suspects remain on the run, intensifying the manhunt.

The five detainees were found in a housing complex, allegedly assisting the main accused in Mishra's murder. Police suspect these individuals facilitated logistics and possibly transportation for the killers, whose escape route was tracked via CCTV footage showing a getaway on Basanti Highway.

The incident raises questions about hospital security, as Mishra, a parolee and murder convict, was brazenly gunned down inside a Patna hospital. Authorities are scrutinizing digital evidence, including seized phones, to piece together the events leading to the murder. The investigation remains underway.

