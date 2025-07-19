Serial Robberies in Delhi: Young AC Technician Arrested
A 22-year-old man, Shivam, was arrested for his role in an armed robbery in Delhi's Subhash Place. This marks the fourth arrest in the case where assailants stole jewelry worth over Rs 50 lakh. Shivam turned to crime due to financial struggles following his father's death.
A 22-year-old has been apprehended for his suspected role in a high-profile armed robbery in Delhi, making him the fourth suspect detained in connection to the crime. Police confirmed the arrest on Saturday, identifying the accused as Shivam, a former AC repair technician.
The robbery, which occurred on June 12, involved three armed assailants assaulting a jewellery salesman in a luxury district, resulting in the theft of gold and silver items worth over Rs 50 lakh. The victim suffered injuries during the altercation. Police have invoked relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in this case.
After evading capture for over a month, Shivam was finally tracked down in Agra following a critical tip-off. Under interrogation, he disclosed financial distress post his father's demise, pushing him towards crime. He admitted to the heist, motivated by the allure of easy money and opulence.
