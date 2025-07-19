Left Menu

Serial Robberies in Delhi: Young AC Technician Arrested

A 22-year-old man, Shivam, was arrested for his role in an armed robbery in Delhi's Subhash Place. This marks the fourth arrest in the case where assailants stole jewelry worth over Rs 50 lakh. Shivam turned to crime due to financial struggles following his father's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:14 IST
Serial Robberies in Delhi: Young AC Technician Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old has been apprehended for his suspected role in a high-profile armed robbery in Delhi, making him the fourth suspect detained in connection to the crime. Police confirmed the arrest on Saturday, identifying the accused as Shivam, a former AC repair technician.

The robbery, which occurred on June 12, involved three armed assailants assaulting a jewellery salesman in a luxury district, resulting in the theft of gold and silver items worth over Rs 50 lakh. The victim suffered injuries during the altercation. Police have invoked relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in this case.

After evading capture for over a month, Shivam was finally tracked down in Agra following a critical tip-off. Under interrogation, he disclosed financial distress post his father's demise, pushing him towards crime. He admitted to the heist, motivated by the allure of easy money and opulence.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025