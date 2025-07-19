Left Menu

Patna Hospital Shooting: Manhunt Intensifies for Mishra's Killers

Following the gunpoint murder of convict Chandan Mishra in a Patna hospital, authorities promptly pasted surrender notices at the residences of three main suspects. Police have identified all culprits and are escalating efforts to apprehend them while suspending five officers for negligence in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:00 IST
In the wake of the dramatic shooting of murder convict Chandan Mishra inside a Patna hospital, police have intensified efforts to apprehend the culprits. Notices directing immediate surrender were issued to the main suspects, Tauseef, Monu, and Balwant.

Superintendent of Police Diksha stated that similar notices would be served to two other absconding suspects. Mishra was fatally shot while receiving medical treatment, and a relative was also reportedly injured during the attack.

Viral CCTV footage reveals five armed assailants carrying out the bold attack. Massive manhunt operations are underway, and five officers have been suspended for failing to prevent the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

