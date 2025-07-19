India's Bold Move: Termination of Indus Waters Treaty
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced that the termination of the Indus Waters Treaty is a powerful response to Pakistan and promises significant benefits for Jammu and Kashmir. This decision allows India full control over its water resources, enhancing hydro power potential and aiding development in the region.
The Indus Waters Treaty has been described as a 'historic mistake' by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who emphasized its recent termination as a strategic response to Pakistan. This decision reportedly promises substantial benefits for Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in tapping into its hydro power potential.
Sinha highlighted the impossibility of having both 'blood and water' flow together, implying that terror and dialogue cannot coexist, nor can terror and trade. The termination of the IWT, linked to the implications of the Pahalgam terror attack, positions India to solely benefit from its water resources.
The Lieutenant Governor also recognized the work of author Sant Kumar Sharma, while affirming the Government of India's dedication to capitalize on the nation's water resources for its citizens' benefit and infrastructure development. This strategic move will drive development, infrastructure projects, and provide justice and aid to terror victims in Jammu and Kashmir.
