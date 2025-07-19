Rajasthan Police Calls for Enhanced Efforts Against Human Trafficking

Rajasthan's Director General of Police, Rajeev Sharma, has underscored the global nature of human trafficking, urging for amplified efforts in addressing the issue.

Speaking at a conference organized by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, Sharma pointed out the inadequacies in current responses to trafficking, calling for better collaboration among states.

Malini Agarwal of AHTU highlighted the need for improved investigative methods and rehabilitation measures, while also describing human trafficking as a severe violation of fundamental rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)