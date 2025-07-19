Rajasthan Police Calls for Enhanced Efforts Against Human Trafficking
Rajasthan's top police officials stress the need for improved efforts to combat human trafficking at a conference. DGP Rajeev Sharma highlights the global scale of the problem and calls for better collaboration among states to address child trafficking. AHTU initiatives focus on investigation and victim rehabilitation.
Rajasthan's Director General of Police, Rajeev Sharma, has underscored the global nature of human trafficking, urging for amplified efforts in addressing the issue.
Speaking at a conference organized by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, Sharma pointed out the inadequacies in current responses to trafficking, calling for better collaboration among states.
Malini Agarwal of AHTU highlighted the need for improved investigative methods and rehabilitation measures, while also describing human trafficking as a severe violation of fundamental rights.
