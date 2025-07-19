Shivraj Singh Chouhan Joins Gujarat Farmers in Groundnut Fields

In a powerful gesture underscoring the government’s commitment to grassroots engagement and agricultural advancement, Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare, and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, visited Manekvada village in Junagadh, Gujarat, where he met and worked alongside groundnut farmers. His hands-on interaction included inspecting crops, engaging in conversations about farming techniques, and even participating in the physical labor of weeding and hoeing groundnut fields.

The visit highlighted the government’s renewed focus on direct farmer engagement, technology in agriculture, and the promotion of improved crop varieties such as Gujarat’s renowned Girnar-4 groundnut. This visit also reinforced the Centre’s message that India's farmers are not alone in facing the challenges of changing climate, resource constraints, and market unpredictability.

In the Fields: Listening to the Backbone of India

Shri Chouhan’s interaction with farmers was anything but symbolic. He actively sought insights into the real-time issues groundnut cultivators face, including:

Seasonal irregularities affecting sowing and yields.

Water availability and irrigation constraints.

Soil fertility management and the use of modern fertilizers.

Input costs and price fluctuations in the market.

Accessibility and quality of seeds and plant protection chemicals.

Many of the farmers expressed concerns over erratic monsoon patterns and the increasing cost of agricultural inputs. They also spoke about market instability, especially the unpredictability of groundnut procurement prices and limited access to irrigation during critical stages of crop growth.

The Minister assured them that their feedback would be integrated into future schemes and highlighted ongoing government initiatives aimed at improving market linkages, irrigation facilities, and access to quality seeds.

Focus on Innovation: Drones and Girnar-4 in Spotlight

A major highlight of the visit was the emphasis on technology and innovation. Shri Chouhan inspected drones, automated sprayers, and soil testing devices being demonstrated in the field. He inquired about:

Ease of use of drone-based spraying.

The cost-effectiveness of adopting precision agriculture tools.

Farmers’ training needs for operating high-tech equipment.

Accessibility and availability of such tools in remote regions.

Farmers and local agricultural officers reported positive outcomes from the deployment of drones for pesticide and fertilizer application, which helped reduce manual labor and improved coverage efficiency.

Particularly noteworthy was the Minister’s interest in Girnar-4, a high-yielding groundnut variety developed by ICAR-Directorate of Groundnut Research (DGR) in Junagadh. This variety is lauded for its:

High oil content (up to 50%) .

Tolerant traits for drought and pests.

Shorter crop duration , making it ideal for multiple cropping systems.

Significant increase in per-acre productivity for farmers using it.

Shri Chouhan directed agricultural scientists to promote Girnar-4 extensively across Gujarat and other groundnut-growing states. He also encouraged efforts to make certified seeds widely available at subsidized rates.

Ground-Level Governance: The Farmer First Approach

This visit is part of a broader mission by the Ministry of Agriculture to bridge the policy-implementation gap by fostering ground-level governance. Shri Chouhan’s presence in the fields was a continuation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make agriculture modern, inclusive, and farmer-driven.

“India’s farmers are the backbone of our economy and the soul of our nation,” said Shri Chouhan. “We are not only committed to enhancing productivity but also to increasing income, reducing risk, and making agriculture dignified and aspirational for future generations.”

He reiterated the government’s key agricultural initiatives, including:

PM Fasal Bima Yojana for crop insurance.

PM-KISAN for direct income support.

Digital Agriculture Mission for smart tech adoption.

Soil Health Cards and e-NAM (National Agriculture Market) for improving market transparency.

Collaborative Farming for a Resilient Rural Economy

The Minister highlighted that the future of agriculture lies in cluster-based farming, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and collective marketing. He urged the Gujarat government and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) to encourage youth participation and women-led agricultural enterprises, especially in groundnut processing, packaging, and value addition.

By participating in hands-on farming activities, Shri Chouhan symbolically reinforced the Centre’s resolve to be shoulder-to-shoulder with the farming community—not just in boardrooms and policy memos but in the soil itself.

Empowering Farmers through Dialogue, Technology, and Trust

Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s visit to Junagadh marks a meaningful step toward a farmer-first development agenda, where government policy is shaped not just by data, but also by direct engagement. His active participation in farm work, keen interest in improved varieties like Girnar-4, and exploration of drone technology demonstrate a growing synthesis between traditional farming wisdom and modern agricultural science.

As India strives to double farmer income and ensure long-term agricultural sustainability, such engagements will remain crucial in aligning the nation’s food systems with climate resilience, market integration, and farmer prosperity.