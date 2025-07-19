Love, Betrayal, and Electrocution: The Shocking Plot in Dwarka

A shocking case of betrayal and murder has emerged from Delhi's Dwarka, where a woman, Sushmita, and her lover, Rahul Dev, were arrested for allegedly murdering her husband, Karan Dev. Authorities have disclosed that Karan was found dead on July 13 after being electrocuted, reportedly as part of a sinister plan concocted by Sushmita and Rahul.

The alleged plot came to light after a concerned relative discovered detailed chats on a social media platform between Sushmita and Rahul, planning to eliminate Karan by drugging and subsequently electrocuting him using an extension board. The unfortunate incident followed a distressing episode on the festival of Karwachauth, where Karan allegedly slapped Sushmita, adding to her emotional turmoil.

Kunal Dev, Karan's younger brother, approached the police on July 16, raising suspicions regarding his brother's untimely demise. The police have since registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and continue their investigation. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the perilous consequences of fraught personal relationships.