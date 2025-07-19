Left Menu

Love, Betrayal, and Electrocution: The Shocking Plot in Dwarka

In Delhi's Dwarka, Sushmita and her lover Rahul Dev were arrested for allegedly murdering her husband, Karan Dev. The plot involved drugging and electrocuting Karan. The crime was uncovered through incriminating chats, prompting an investigation and arrest. A post-mortem confirmed electrocution as the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:37 IST
Love, Betrayal, and Electrocution: The Shocking Plot in Dwarka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking case of betrayal and murder has emerged from Delhi's Dwarka, where a woman, Sushmita, and her lover, Rahul Dev, were arrested for allegedly murdering her husband, Karan Dev. Authorities have disclosed that Karan was found dead on July 13 after being electrocuted, reportedly as part of a sinister plan concocted by Sushmita and Rahul.

The alleged plot came to light after a concerned relative discovered detailed chats on a social media platform between Sushmita and Rahul, planning to eliminate Karan by drugging and subsequently electrocuting him using an extension board. The unfortunate incident followed a distressing episode on the festival of Karwachauth, where Karan allegedly slapped Sushmita, adding to her emotional turmoil.

Kunal Dev, Karan's younger brother, approached the police on July 16, raising suspicions regarding his brother's untimely demise. The police have since registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and continue their investigation. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the perilous consequences of fraught personal relationships.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025