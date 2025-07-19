Left Menu

Protesters Defy Ban Amid Tensions Over Palestine Action

British police detained numerous individuals supporting a banned Palestinian rights organization as protests against the ban continued. Protesters, holding placards with messages opposing genocide, gathered across UK cities. The government banned Palestine Action after activists damaged RAF planes. Police warned against challenging the law during protests, leading to numerous arrests.

Updated: 19-07-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 22:40 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Dozens were arrested across the UK on Saturday as protests against the government's ban on a Palestinian rights group persisted. The organization, Palestine Action, was recently designated a terrorist group following an incident at a Royal Air Force base.

This designation criminalizes membership or support for the group. Protesters converged in major cities, expressing opposition to genocide and support for Palestine Action.

In response, police presence was ramped up, warning demonstrators against testing legal boundaries. The contentious ban is set to be challenged in the High Court soon, with nearly 100 arrests reported nationwide during recent demonstrations.

