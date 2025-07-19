Odisha Ablaze: Teen Attack Sparks Statewide Outcry

A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Puri district when a 15-year-old girl was set ablaze by unidentified men. Hospitalized with critical burns, the girl remains conscious, prompting swift action from law enforcement and medical teams.

The attack, which occurred near Bhargabi River as the victim returned home, has stirred a flurry of political responses. Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is actively monitoring the situation and considering transferring the girl to AIIMS Delhi for advanced treatment. Both state leaders and opposition figures have criticized the government's ability to ensure women's safety.

Police investigations are ongoing, focusing on three suspects seen fleeing the scene. Forensic evidence is being collected, and several police teams work tirelessly to apprehend the culprits. This incident has fueled public demonstrations and intensified the spotlight on Odisha's ongoing challenges in addressing violence against women.