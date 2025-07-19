Left Menu

Odisha Ablaze: Teen Attack Sparks Statewide Outcry

A 15-year-old girl in Odisha was set on fire by unknown assailants and is in critical condition at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The incident has intensified scrutiny on the state's handling of women's safety, prompting promises of justice and better medical care from state officials amid public protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-07-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 22:53 IST
Odisha Ablaze: Teen Attack Sparks Statewide Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Puri district when a 15-year-old girl was set ablaze by unidentified men. Hospitalized with critical burns, the girl remains conscious, prompting swift action from law enforcement and medical teams.

The attack, which occurred near Bhargabi River as the victim returned home, has stirred a flurry of political responses. Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is actively monitoring the situation and considering transferring the girl to AIIMS Delhi for advanced treatment. Both state leaders and opposition figures have criticized the government's ability to ensure women's safety.

Police investigations are ongoing, focusing on three suspects seen fleeing the scene. Forensic evidence is being collected, and several police teams work tirelessly to apprehend the culprits. This incident has fueled public demonstrations and intensified the spotlight on Odisha's ongoing challenges in addressing violence against women.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025