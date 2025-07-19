Interim Bail Granted in IIM-Calcutta Rape Case
A court granted interim bail to an IIM-Calcutta student accused of raping a woman on campus. The bail was granted with conditions, while the prosecution argued release could hinder the ongoing investigation. The defense highlighted absence of the complainant's court appearance and pending medico-legal tests.
An interim bail has been granted to an Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta student accused of rape. The incident was reported in July and has since been under investigation, with the accused being in police custody until the recent bail decision by Alipore court.
The court's ruling included strict conditions, such as the student submitting his passport and not leaving the state without official consent. The accusations center on an alleged rape during a counseling session. The complainant, a clinical psychologist, filed an FIR leading to the student's arrest.
The prosecution argued that early bail could compromise the investigation, while the defense noted the complainant's absence in court and unmet requirements for a medico-legal test as grounds for bail consideration.
