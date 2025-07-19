Left Menu

Interim Bail Granted in IIM-Calcutta Rape Case

A court granted interim bail to an IIM-Calcutta student accused of raping a woman on campus. The bail was granted with conditions, while the prosecution argued release could hinder the ongoing investigation. The defense highlighted absence of the complainant's court appearance and pending medico-legal tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-07-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 23:47 IST
Interim Bail Granted in IIM-Calcutta Rape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An interim bail has been granted to an Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta student accused of rape. The incident was reported in July and has since been under investigation, with the accused being in police custody until the recent bail decision by Alipore court.

The court's ruling included strict conditions, such as the student submitting his passport and not leaving the state without official consent. The accusations center on an alleged rape during a counseling session. The complainant, a clinical psychologist, filed an FIR leading to the student's arrest.

The prosecution argued that early bail could compromise the investigation, while the defense noted the complainant's absence in court and unmet requirements for a medico-legal test as grounds for bail consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oriental Hotels Ltd Achieves Profit Surge in Q1 FY26

Oriental Hotels Ltd Achieves Profit Surge in Q1 FY26

 India
2
Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

 Global
3
Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

 Russia
4
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025