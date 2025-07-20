Left Menu

Helpline Launches to Combat Tax Corruption

The Commercial Taxes department has introduced a helpline to fight corruption. This initiative aims to address complaints about bribe demands related to UPI issues among officials. Traders are encouraged to report such incidents via the helpline, reinforcing the department's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-07-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 12:14 IST
Helpline Launches to Combat Tax Corruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Commercial Taxes department has officially launched a dedicated helpline aimed at tackling corruption within its ranks. This new service is part of a broader effort to clamp down on bribe demands linked to UPI-related matters.

In a recent press release, the Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes highlighted that reports have surfaced through various media outlets and other sources, concerning certain officials allegedly soliciting bribes in relation to UPI issues.

The department is also aware of middlemen exploiting traders by demanding money under the guise of offering assistance. Emphasizing its zero-tolerance stance on corruption, the department assured rigorous action against any guilty parties, urging traders to immediately report any such occurrences through a helpline that is operational from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm on working days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

 Global
2
Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

 India
3
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025