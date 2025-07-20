Helpline Launches to Combat Tax Corruption

The Commercial Taxes department has officially launched a dedicated helpline aimed at tackling corruption within its ranks. This new service is part of a broader effort to clamp down on bribe demands linked to UPI-related matters.

In a recent press release, the Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes highlighted that reports have surfaced through various media outlets and other sources, concerning certain officials allegedly soliciting bribes in relation to UPI issues.

The department is also aware of middlemen exploiting traders by demanding money under the guise of offering assistance. Emphasizing its zero-tolerance stance on corruption, the department assured rigorous action against any guilty parties, urging traders to immediately report any such occurrences through a helpline that is operational from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm on working days.

(With inputs from agencies.)