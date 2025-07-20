Consumer Commission Orders Apple and Croma to Refund Faulty iPhone Cost

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Mumbai has directed Apple India and Croma to refund Rs 65,264 to the heirs of a deceased customer. The ruling stems from unresolved microphone issues in an iPhone 11 initially purchased from a Croma outlet.

The commission deemed both Apple and Croma 'jointly and severally liable' for the defective product, highlighting that their failure to address the defect constituted a deficiency in service. The complainant had faced denials from Apple's service center, which cited unauthorized modifications as the reason for voiding the warranty.

Despite repeated attempts to resolve the issue, the customer's grievance went unaddressed, prompting the commission's intervention. The companies were also ordered to pay Rs 15,000 for mental agony and Rs 2,000 in legal costs to the customer's family, in addition to a 6% annual interest on the refund from August 2021.