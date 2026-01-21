Man City Players to Refund Fans After Shock Defeat

Manchester City's squad has pledged to reimburse fans following the team's unexpected 3-1 defeat to Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League. The commitment came after striker Erling Haaland expressed embarrassment over the team's performance in Norway.

Haaland, alongside teammates Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, and Rodri, addressed the issue in a joint statement. They emphasized their appreciation for the 374 supporters who traveled to Bodø, enduring the harsh, freezing conditions north of the Arctic Circle.

In their statement, the players underscored the significance of the fanbase, recognizing the sacrifices made to support the team globally. The group highlighted that covering the cost of tickets is the least they can do for their loyal fans.

