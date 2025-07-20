Bollywood-Inspired Heist: Fake CBI Raid Unmasks Trio in Daring Delhi Robbery

In a daring heist reminiscent of a Bollywood thriller, a trio, including a woman, a shopkeeper, and an unemployed youth, masqueraded as CBI officers to raid a businessman's residence in north Delhi, escaping with cash and jewelry worth lakhs.

The Delhi Police captured the culprits after a meticulous week-long operation that spanned locations like Haridwar and Mussoorie. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia disclosed that a 22-year-old woman, related to the victim, masterminded the crime, enlisting accomplices Keshav Prasad and Vivek Singh.

Disguised in formal attire, the three executed the plan on July 10, deceiving the family into believing a warrant-backed search was underway. This elaborate scheme was uncovered through CCTV analysis and mobile surveillance, eventually leading to their arrest and partial recovery of the stolen items.

(With inputs from agencies.)