Forest Team Assaulted Amid Land Encroachment Dispute in Madhya Pradesh

A forest team in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district was attacked by villagers during a confrontation over land encroachment. Five forest personnel were injured. Police have registered a case against five individuals, and investigations are ongoing.

In a disturbing incident, forest personnel in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district were attacked by villagers while resolving a land encroachment issue.

The attack, which took place on Friday in Biharia village, resulted in injuries to two deputy rangers and three forest guards. Authorities clarified that the altercation began when outsiders ploughed the forest land with local support.

Deputy Ranger RK Mishra's team was violently assaulted, leading to the hospitalization of five personnel. Law enforcement has charged five suspects under relevant legal sections, and a thorough investigation is underway to ensure justice is served.

