Drone Diplomacy: Tensions Rise Between South and North Korea

South Korean prosecutors are investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol over alleged covert drone operations into North Korea. Kim Yong-dae, head of the military drone unit, was detained as part of the probe. Tensions are high following accusations of provoking North Korea to justify martial law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 15:44 IST
South Korean prosecutors have intensified their investigation into former President Yoon Suk Yeol, focusing on alleged covert drone operations targeting neighboring North Korea. The head of a military drone unit, Kim Yong-dae, is at the center of the probe, with prosecutors seeking court approval for his detention.

The inquiry follows new charges against Yoon, who was previously indicted, for purportedly using a secret drone operation to stoke tensions with North Korea. This, allegedly, was to justify his brief declaration of martial law in December. Yoon has rejected the allegations, asserting the operation was defensive.

Prosecutors contend that drones were used as a response to anti-South Korean actions by the North. The North had accused the South of sending drones to disperse propaganda over Pyongyang. As tensions simmer, a court hearing for Kim's detention is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

