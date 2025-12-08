US-Australia Talks Reinforce Strategic Alliance amid Rising Tensions

In a significant diplomatic gathering in Washington, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth engaged in annual talks with Australian officials aimed at strengthening Indo-Pacific security amid increasing regional challenges posed by China.

The meeting, which included Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defence Minister Richard Marles, highlighted ongoing collaboration on critical minerals and defense initiatives, while also addressing global tensions such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Gaza's fragile ceasefire.

Central to the talks was the reinforcement of the AUKUS pact and ensuring reliable, diverse supply chains for critical minerals, as both nations contend with China's policies affecting global technology sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)