UIDAI Initiative: Biometric Updates in Schools for Seamless Aadhaar Compliance

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced a new project to update children's biometrics in schools, starting soon. This initiative aims to correct over 7 crore children's Aadhaar details. It is crucial for availing government services and adheres to existing age-based update rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is set to launch a project for updating children's biometric data in schools, signaling a significant move in ensuring Aadhaar compliance. According to Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO of UIDAI, the phased implementation is expected to commence within the next two months.

More than seven crore children have not yet updated their biometrics as required after the age of five. This update is mandatory, and failing to comply may result in deactivation of the Aadhaar number as per existing regulations. The initiative will utilize school visits for collecting the necessary data with parental consent.

For children aged five to seven, this process is free of cost, but post age seven, a fee is charged. Updating Aadhaar with the latest biometrics ensures access to essential services, such as school admissions and government schemes. The UIDAI plans to employ biometric machines across districts to facilitate this update efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

