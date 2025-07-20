Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Palestinians Seek Aid

Seventy-three Palestinians were killed while waiting for aid in Gaza, with the largest toll in northern Gaza where 67 died at the Zikim crossing. Over 150 were injured amid unclear circumstances involving potential military action. The Israeli military has yet to comment on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 20-07-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:45 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Palestinians Seek Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported a grim development, with 73 people losing their lives while attempting to receive aid across Gaza.

The most devastating toll came from northern Gaza, where at least 67 Palestinians perished at the Zikim crossing. As aid sought to enter the region, reports from local hospitals and the Health Ministry indicated more than 150 were injured, many critically.

The exact circumstances surrounding the casualties remain uncertain. Questions linger over whether the deaths resulted from actions by the Israeli army or armed gangs, as some witnesses allege the Israeli military opened fire on the crowd. The military has yet to provide a statement.

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025