Tragedy Strikes as Palestinians Seek Aid
Seventy-three Palestinians were killed while waiting for aid in Gaza, with the largest toll in northern Gaza where 67 died at the Zikim crossing. Over 150 were injured amid unclear circumstances involving potential military action. The Israeli military has yet to comment on the incident.
On Sunday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported a grim development, with 73 people losing their lives while attempting to receive aid across Gaza.
The most devastating toll came from northern Gaza, where at least 67 Palestinians perished at the Zikim crossing. As aid sought to enter the region, reports from local hospitals and the Health Ministry indicated more than 150 were injured, many critically.
The exact circumstances surrounding the casualties remain uncertain. Questions linger over whether the deaths resulted from actions by the Israeli army or armed gangs, as some witnesses allege the Israeli military opened fire on the crowd. The military has yet to provide a statement.
