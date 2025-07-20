Left Menu

Fatal Financial Feud: Jewelry Shop Owner Set Ablaze in Pala

A 55-year-old jewelry shop owner in Pala died from severe burns after being attacked and set on fire over a financial dispute. The assailant, Thulasi Das, poured petrol on Ashokan and ignited it, causing fatal injuries. Das later surrendered to the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:26 IST
Fatal Financial Feud: Jewelry Shop Owner Set Ablaze in Pala
A grim financial altercation resulted in the tragic death of a 55-year-old man who succumbed to severe burn injuries at a local hospital on Sunday, according to police reports from Pala.

Ashokan, who owned a jewelry shop near Ramapuram bus station, experienced a brutal attack on July 19 when the accused, Thulasi Das, doused him in petrol and set him ablaze, leading to 80% burns.

The violent incident was tied to a prolonged financial disagreement between Ashokan and Das, which climaxed in this fatal encounter. Following the assault, Thulasi Das fled the crime scene but subsequently surrendered to authorities at a nearby police station.

