Fatal Financial Feud: Jewelry Shop Owner Set Ablaze in Pala
A 55-year-old jewelry shop owner in Pala died from severe burns after being attacked and set on fire over a financial dispute. The assailant, Thulasi Das, poured petrol on Ashokan and ignited it, causing fatal injuries. Das later surrendered to the police.
A grim financial altercation resulted in the tragic death of a 55-year-old man who succumbed to severe burn injuries at a local hospital on Sunday, according to police reports from Pala.
Ashokan, who owned a jewelry shop near Ramapuram bus station, experienced a brutal attack on July 19 when the accused, Thulasi Das, doused him in petrol and set him ablaze, leading to 80% burns.
The violent incident was tied to a prolonged financial disagreement between Ashokan and Das, which climaxed in this fatal encounter. Following the assault, Thulasi Das fled the crime scene but subsequently surrendered to authorities at a nearby police station.
